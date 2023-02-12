iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $116.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.