iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

