Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE ISR opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.48. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.
Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Isoray had a negative net margin of 91.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Isoray Company Profile
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
