ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. ITT updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.

ITT Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $94.44.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ITT by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ITT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

