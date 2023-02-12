Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Up 71.5% in January

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
