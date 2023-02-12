Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Up 71.5% in January

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,630,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,210,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 164,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,840,000.

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

