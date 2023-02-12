Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

