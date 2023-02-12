Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on J. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

J stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

