Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.65.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 823.56% and a negative net margin of 502.84%. The company had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -48.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
