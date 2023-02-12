Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGXGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 823.56% and a negative net margin of 502.84%. The company had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -48.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.