Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 12,053 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $435,113.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,194,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,133,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $106,404,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

