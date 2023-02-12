Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
