Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $37.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

