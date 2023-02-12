JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,868. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.