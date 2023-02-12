JOE (JOE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.02 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. JOE has a market capitalization of $79.29 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JOE has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,491,804 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

