Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Johnson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $6.98 on Friday, hitting $134.14. 4,041,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.49.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

