Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after buying an additional 3,040,814 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,947,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,845,000 after buying an additional 609,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,988,000 after buying an additional 1,601,404 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

