Johnson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1,682.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,205. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.