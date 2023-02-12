Johnson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1,994.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 532,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VSS traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $110.09. 172,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,291. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

