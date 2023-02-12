JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $20.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of VFC opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 190.66%.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

