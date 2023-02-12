JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $100.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,137,000 after acquiring an additional 972,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 492,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,758,000 after buying an additional 480,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

