Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 99,031 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 1,144.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 360,508 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

