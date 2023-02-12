Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.40 Million Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

