Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,437,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Universal Display at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 716.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $2,973,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED opened at $131.98 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Display Profile

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.10.

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.