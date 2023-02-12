Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 86,376 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

