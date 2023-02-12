Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

