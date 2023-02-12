Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 35,687 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,687 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $442.86 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

