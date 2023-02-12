Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 70,780 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70,780 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Cognex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Cognex by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Cognex by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $53.06 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

