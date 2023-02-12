Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,728 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Avnet by 442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

AVT stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

