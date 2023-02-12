Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $4.95 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,804,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $52.11 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

