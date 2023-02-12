Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 187,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech Price Performance

Semtech stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile



Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

