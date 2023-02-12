Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

PayPal stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

