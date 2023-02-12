JUST Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. JUST has a market cap of $243.01 million and $14.39 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00428160 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.33 or 0.28362119 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.
Buying and Selling JUST
