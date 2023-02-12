Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $201.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kadant by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also

