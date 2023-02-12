Kaspa (KAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.54 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $107.54 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,605,806,448 coins and its circulating supply is 16,605,806,449 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,588,853,635 with 16,588,853,635.274311 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00644699 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,737,524.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

