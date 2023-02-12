Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,079 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,901 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 273.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,617 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kennametal by 18.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after acquiring an additional 736,816 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

