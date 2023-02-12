Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after buying an additional 1,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 416,091 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

