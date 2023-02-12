Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $180.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.62. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.