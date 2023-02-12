KILT Protocol (KILT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,168.26

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002556 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63,646,981,431,659.50 billion and approximately $44,168.26 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00431704 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,239.41 or 0.28596878 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000191 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KILT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KILT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.