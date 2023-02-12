Kin Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Kin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $419,945.50 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00432115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,300.12 or 0.28624087 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

