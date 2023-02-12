Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $246.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.89. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $258.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $1,902,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,469,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

