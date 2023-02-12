Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

ETR opened at $105.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

