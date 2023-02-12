Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.1% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $170.02 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.80.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.34.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.