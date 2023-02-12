Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,028,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $283.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

