Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.0% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $85,117,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of PXD opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average is $237.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
