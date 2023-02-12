Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.23.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.