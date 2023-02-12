Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,343,674. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

NYSE HSY opened at $239.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

