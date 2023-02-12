Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,343,674. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hershey Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE HSY opened at $239.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.24.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.