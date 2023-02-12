KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0886 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $44.28 million and $154,254.99 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08896274 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $228,920.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

