Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 57.0% in January

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Komatsu Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS KMTUY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.19. 39,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,093. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

