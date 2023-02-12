Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,414 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $39,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after buying an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,700,000 after buying an additional 89,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,185 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

AMP opened at $349.73 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $356.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

