Korea Investment CORP Has $32.93 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,312 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $32,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.8% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 929,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,365,000 after buying an additional 67,320 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $100,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:CP opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

