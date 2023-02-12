Korea Investment CORP Has $40.93 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $40,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after buying an additional 647,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,740,000 after buying an additional 469,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,711,000 after buying an additional 389,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 2.8 %

APTV opened at $112.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $147.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.