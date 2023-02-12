Korea Investment CORP Has $45.35 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Copart were worth $45,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Copart by 163.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Copart Stock Down 1.9 %

CPRT stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $70.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.